Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has released the admit card 2021 for various posts on its official website. Candidates who have cleared the written examination can download the admit card to appear for the interview round by visiting the IBPS’ website ibps.in.

The eligible candidates can download their admit cards till April 22, 2021.

The interview details including the date and venue will be available on the released admit card.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the recruitment drive is being conducted to fill up the posts of Analyst Programmer, and IT Engineer. The application process was started on January 16 and ended on February 8, 2021.

Steps to download the admit card:

Visit the official website ibps.in On the homepage, click on “Click here to download your Interview Call Letter for the Various Posts” Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the admit card Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to the download the admit card.