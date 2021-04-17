The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has released the final marks of the Combined Graduate Level Examination 2018 on its official website. The Commission released the final result for the same on April 1, 2021.

Candidates may check their individual marks by using their Registration Number, Roll Number, Date of Birth and Email-ID/Mobile Number till April 30, 2021, read the official notification.

The SSC CGLE 2018 skill test was conducted on December 18 and 19, 2020, across the country followed by the document verification round held on January 27, 2021. The skill test was based on the result of Tier III of CGLE-2018 declared on September 30.

The SSC Combined Graduate Level Exam (CGLE) 2018 was conducted to fill a total of 11, 271 vacancies. The application process was started on May 5 and ended on June 4, 2018, reports Hindustan Times.

Steps to check CGL 2018 final marks:

Visit the official website ssc.nic.in On the homepage, click on “Uploading of final marks of Combined Graduate Level Examination, 2018 (149.63 KB)” Click on the link given on the screen Key in your login details and submit Check the marks and take a printout for future reference

