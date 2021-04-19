Sports Authority of India (SAI) has invited online applications for recruitment to the posts of Coach and Assistant Coach on its official website. The application forms will be available from April 20, 2021.

Candidates who are currently working with the organisation on contract basis can also apply. The last date for the online application is May 20, 2021, as per a report by Times of India.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 320 vacancies, of which, 100 vacancies are for Coach posts and 220 vacancies for Asst Coach posts.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit:

The applicants should not be more than the age of 40 and 45 years for Asst Coach and Coach posts, respectively.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Coach: The candidates should have a diploma in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognised Indian/ Foreign University or Olympic/International Participation or is a Dronacharya Awardee.

Coach: The candidates should have a diploma in Coaching from SAI, NS NIS, or from any other recognised Indian/Foreign University or medal winner in Olympic /World Championship or is a Dronacharya Awardee. More details in the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification for the post of Assistant Coach.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification for the post of Coach.

Selection Process:

The selection of the candidates will be done through interview including oral test for discipline specific knowledge. In case, number of candidates are more than five times of the vacancies, short-listing of candidates for interview shall be carried out on the basis of approved criteria.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.