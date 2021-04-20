Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has postponed the Combined Higher Secondary Level (CHSL) 2020 Tier-1 examination due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country. The new exam dates will be released in due course of time.

“Due to the surge in COVID-19 cases across the country, the Commission has decided to defer the Combined Higher Secondary (10+2) Level Examination (Tier-I), 2020 with effect from 20-04-2021. Fresh dates for the balance candidates of the said examination will be intimated in due course,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Earlier, the Commission released the SSC CHSL 2020 admit card on the official website ssc.nic.in. SSC CHSL 2020 Tier-I exam was scheduled to be conducted from April 12 to 27.

SSC CHSL 2020 is being conducted to fill up 4,726 posts in 43 different Central Government Ministries, departments and agencies.

The CHSL exam is conducted for the recruitment for various positions including Lower Divisional Clerk/Junior Secretariat Assistant, Postal Assistant/Sorting Assistant and Data Entry Operators for various Ministries/ Departments/ Offices of the Government of India. The number of vacancies under the CHSL 2020 will be revealed in the future.

