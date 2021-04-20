The Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has deferred the EPFO EO/ AO exam, and Civil Services 2020 interview scheduled to be held on May 9 and April 26 to June 18, 2021, respectively due to rise in COVID-19 cases across the country. The Commission made the announcement on the official website upsc.gov.in after a special meeting conducted to review the situation prevailing due to COVID-19 pandemic.

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), as a precautionary measure, the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Personality Tests (Interviews) of the candidates of the Civil Services Examination, 2020 scheduled from 26th April, 2021 to 18th June, 2021 till further orders. New dates for the Personality Tests (Interviews) will be informed to the candidates in due course of time,” read the notification.

In another press release, the Commission mentioned that any other decision of the Commission in respect of the Examinations, Recruitments and Interviews will be promptly made available on the Commission’s website. “As and when dates are decided for the deferred Tests/Interviews, it will be ensured that candidates are given a notice of at least 15 days.”

A total of 2,046 candidates were shortlisted to appear for the Civil Services 2020 personality test at Dholpur House, Shahjahan Road, New Delhi-110069. Earlier this month, the Commission released the admit card for the Employees’ Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) EO/AO recruitment exam 2020.

