The Council of Architecture will soon announce the result for the First Test of the National Aptitude Test in Architecture or NATA 2021 on its official website. Registered candidates can check their results by logging in to the NATA’s portal nata.in once the result is uploaded.

The first session of NATA 2021 was held on April 10 in a single session. NATA is an aptitude test for admission to the B.Arch course.

The Council this year will hold the exam twice on different dates as computer-based examinations and a candidate shall be allowed to appear for NATA 2021 for a maximum of two times. The second session will be held on June 12.

Once both sessions of NATA are conducted, the COA will be releasing the scorecards of the candidates separately. In case, candidates appear for both the sessions, COA will be considering the best out of two scores for admissions.

Steps to check the NATA 2021 result:

Visit the official website nata.in On the homepage, click on “NATA 2021 result hyperlink” Key in your login credentials and submit Check and download the result Take a printout for future reference

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.