Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has released the list of candidates shortlisted and the venue for the Computer Based Recruitment Examinations (CBRE) for the recruitment of Medical Officers. Registered candidates can check the list, venue and download their admit card from the official website opsc.gov.in.

The examination is scheduled to be conducted on April 25 from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM. The PwD candidates will have an hour extra to finish the examination, i.e., from 10.00 AM to 2.00 PM.

According to the official notification, a total of 1904 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Medical Officer Computer Based Recruitment Examinations.

Steps to download the eligible candidates’ list:

Visit the official website opsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “List of Candidates Admitted to the Computer Based Recruitment Examination to be held for Recruitment of Medical Officer...” The list will be downloaded on the drive Check and take a printout for future reference

Candidates can download the examination venue by following the same process.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.