India Post has declared the result of the 2020 Gramin Dak Sevaks (GDS) recruitment exam for Gujarat circle Cycle III. Candidates who have appeared for the recruitment examination can check their results on the official website appost.in.

According to the official notification, 1816 candidates have been shortlisted for a total of 1826 offered vacancies in the Gujarat circle for various posts including Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

“The Selection is based on the merit of the candidates with reference to the post applied. The selection is subject to verification of original certificates and acceptance by the respective Recruiting Authority only,” read the notice.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website appost.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on “Gujarat (1826 Posts)” The result will automatically get downloaded Check the result

The shortlisted candidates will be recruited to various divisions such as Ahmedabad City, Banasanktha, Gandhinagar, Mahesana, Patan, Sabarkantha, Amreli, Bhavnagar, Gondal, Jamnagar, Junagadh, Kutch, Porbandar, Rajkot, Surendranagar, Anand, Bardoli, Bharuch, Kheda, Navsari, Panchmahals, RMS W Division, Surat, Vadodara East, Vadodara West, Valsad.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.