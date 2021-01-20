Today, January 20, is the last day for candidates to apply online for the recruitment of over 4,000 Gram Dak Sevak (GDS) to the India Post Gujarat and Karnataka circle. Interested candidates can fill and submit their application form at the India Post recruitment website appost.in.

India Post is looking is to recruit candidates for 1,826 vacancies in the Gujarat circle and 2,443 posts in the Karnataka circle. The job profiles include Branch Post Master (BPM), Assistant Branch Post Master (ABPM) and Dak Sevak.

The process of registration, filling of the application form and fee submission had started on December 21 last year.

Here is the India Post notice for GDS 2020 recruitment for Gujarat circle (1826 Posts).

Here is the India Post notice for GDS 2020 recruitment for Karnataka circle (2443 Posts).

Age

The minimum and maximum age for the purpose of engagement to all GDS posts shall be 18 and 40 years respectively as of December 21, 2020, with permissible relaxation in the upper age limit for different categories.

Educational Qualification

The candidates must have cleared the Class 10 examination with passing marks in Mathematics, local language and English (having been studied as compulsory or elective subjects). Knowledge of the local language is a must to be eligible to participate in the recruitment process. A certificate in basic computer knowledge is also essential to be eligible to apply.

The application process will involve three stages — Registration, Fee Payment and Application. All the candidates have to go through these three stages to fulfill the application process.

Candidates are suggested to go through the notification carefully to have a better understanding of the positions, role, eligibility, application and selection process among others before applying.

Steps to apply for India Post GDS recruitment 2020:

Visit India Post GDS recruitment website appost.in Register yourself through the ‘Stage 1 Registration’ section on the homepage to obtain a unique registration number Pay the application fees through the ‘Step 2 Fee Payment’ section Then apply online for the desired post through the ‘Step 3 Apply Online’ section Fill the form, upload documents and submit Post preferences Preview and take print out.

Meanwhile, India Post has already declared the GDS 2020 result for Himachal Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Assam, Rajasthan, Odisha and Madhya Pradesh.

The results for the Northeastern, Jharkhand and Punjab circles for the 2020 GDS recruitment are still under process and is expected to be declared in the near future.