The Uttar Pradesh Metro Corporation Limited (UPMRC) has activated the link to check the answer key and raise objection/s for the written exam held on April 17 for various posts. Candidates who appeared in the exam can check the answer key on the official website lmrcl.com.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 292 vacancies, of which, 6 vacancies are for Assistant Manager Operations, 186 vacancies for Station Controller cum Train Operator (SCTO), 52 for Maintainer (Electrical), 24 for Maintainer (S&T), 24 for Maintainer (Civil).

Steps to check UPMRCL answer key:

Visit the official website lmrcl.com Click on ‘Recruitment 2021’ under “Careers” section Click on ‘Click here to raise objection’ Key in your login credentials and submit Download answer key Raise objection, if any, following steps.

Here’s direct link to download the UPMRCL objection window.

After declaration of result, candidates will appear for the Psycho Aptitude Test, Document Verification, and Medical Examination.