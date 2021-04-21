The Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has announced the postponement of the Auditor Preliminary Competitive Examination 2020 amid rise in COVID cases. The examination was scheduled to be held on April 25, 2021, from 12.00 PM to 2.00 PM.

The new schedule will be released in due course of time.

Here’s the direct link to check the official notification.

The selection of the candidates will be done on the basis of preliminary exam, mains exam, and interview round. Those candidates who will qualify the preliminary exam will appear for the mains and interview round.

According to a report by Hindustan Times, the preliminary examination comprises questions from general studies. The examination will be held for a period of 2 hours and the number of marks is 150. The main examination will have 3 compulsory subjects and one optional of 1000 marks. The interview round will consist 120 marks.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 373 vacancies. The online applications began on October 21, 2020, and concluded on November 11, 2020.

