Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has released the admit card of the 31st Judicial Services Mains exam on its official website. Registered candidates can download the admit card from the BPSC’s official website onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in.

The BPSC 31st Judicial Services Main examination is scheduled to be conducted from April 8, 9, 10, 12 and 13 in two shifts — 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM and 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

The BPSC recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 221 vacancies.

According to a notification released earlier, a total of 2,379 candidates qualified for BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains 2020 and the registration process for the exam was concluded on March 18.

Here’s direct link to download BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains admit card.

Steps to download BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains admit card:



Visit BPSC portal onlinebpsc.bihar.gov.in Login using Username and Password Click on BPSC 31st Judicial Services Mains admit card

Download and take a printout.