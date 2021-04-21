The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) has commenced the online registration process for the CA Foundation exam for June 2021 session. Interested candidates can apply at the ICAI portal icaiexam.icai.org till May 4. Applications will be accepted with a late fee till May 7.

The ICAI CA Foundation June 2021 exam will be held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30 in all major cities of India. The foundation papers will be held in two shifts. Papers 1 and 2 will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM while Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

“Candidates for Foundation exam will be allowed to opt for English /Hindi medium for answwering papers. Detailed information will be found in guidance notes hosted at icaiexam.icai.org,” ICAI said in its exam notification.

An application fee of Rs 1,500 for Indian citizens is to be paid at the time of registration. A late fee of Rs 600 will be charged post May 4.

Here’s ICAI CA Foundation exam June session notification.

Steps to apply for ICAI CA Foundation exam June session: