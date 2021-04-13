The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) will soon conclude the online registration process for the Chartered Accountants (CA) Intermediate and Final exams (under both old and new scheme). Interested candidates can apply online on its official website icai.org till today, i.e., April 13.

Candidates willing to apply after the last registration date can do so between April 14 to 16, 2021, by paying the late fine of Rs 2400, according to a report by Hindustan Times.

The last date to submit the online application form with late fee is April 16. According to the ICAI schedule, the final course exam will commence on May 21 and the intermediate course exams will begin on May 22.

Steps to register for CA May 2021 exams:

Visit the official website icai.org On the homepage, click on Examination Click on the Register/ Login hyperlink and register Login and proceed with the application Pay the applicable fee and submit Download and take a printout for future reference

Candidates of Intermediate and Final examinations will be allowed to opt for English / Hindi medium for answering papers, however, the medium of examinations will be only English in respect of post-qualification course–Insurance and Risk Management (IRM) technical examination and International Taxation – Assessment Test (INTT – AT).