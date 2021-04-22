Gujarat Livelihood Promotion Company (GLPC) will conclude the online application process today for recruitment to Project Manager and Taluka Livelihood Manager posts. Interested and eligible persons can apply for the vacancies on the official website ojas.gujarat.gov.in till 11.59 PM today.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 392 Assistant Project Manager, and Taluka Livelihood Manager vacancies, of which, 13 posts are for Assistant Project Manager-State, 58 for Assistant Project Manager-District, 75 for Taluka Livelihood Manager, and 246 for Assistant Project Manager-Taluka.

Eligibility criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must not be more than the age of 30 years. Upper age limit relaxation applicable to candidates falling under the reserved category.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Project Manager and Taluka Livelihood Manager: The person should have passed PG (Relevant Disciplines) with relevant experience.

Assistant Project Manager Taluka: The person should hold a graduation degree, PG (Relevant Disciplines) with relevant experience.

Application fee

An application fee of Rs 300 is to be paid for every post.

Steps to apply for GLPC vacancies:

Click on the direct link ojas.gujarat.gov.in Choose the desired department Click on “Apply” against the posts Register and proceed Take a printout of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply for GLPC vacancies.