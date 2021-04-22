Kendriya Vidyalaya Sangathan (KVS) has postponed the release date of the provisional select list for KVS Class 1 admission 2021. The first provisional select and waitlist were scheduled to release on April 23, which now has been deferred due to a surge in coronavirus cases in the country.

“The date of draw of lots for Admission in Std 1 scheduled on 23rd April, 2021 has been postponed due to unprecedented rise in COVID-19 cases in the country. Please watch this space for the revised dates of draw of lots for Std 1 admissions,” read a notice on the KVS website kvsonlineadmission.kvs.gov.in.

KVS concluded the registration process for Class 1 admission on April 19. Based on the availability of seats post round one, the second and third lists will be released. The second list was scheduled to release on April 30 and the third list on May 5. The Sangathan has not disclosed any details regarding the postponement of these lists yet.

The results or shortlists of admission can be checked by parents and guardians with individual Vidyalayas on the dates announced by KVS/individual Vidyalayas for declaration of admission results. In case provisional admission is given by a Vidyalaya after the results are announced, originals of all supporting documents listed while submitting the form must be presented to the concerned Vidyalaya at the time of admission. Failure to provide these original documents may lead to the admission being canceled.