Southern Railway has invited online applications from eligible candidates for recruitment of Paramedical Staff on a contractual basis. Interested candidates can apply at the direct links for the individual posts available in the recruitment notification. The last date to apply for the posts is April 30.

“In view of the exigencies related with the COVID-19 Pandemic, Southern Railway, Headquarters requires immediately the following Para Medical Personnel for their Headquarters Railway Hospital, Perambur, Chennai (Designated Hospital for managing COVID-19) on contract basis for a period up to 30.09.2021,” read the official notification.

In total, 191 vacancies have been notified.

Here’s Southern Railway recruitment detailed notification.

Vacancy details Post Vacancies Age limit Nursing Superintendent 83 20 to 40 Physiotherapist 1 18 to 33 ECG Technician 4 18 to 33 Haemodialysis Technician 3 20 to 33 Hospital Assistant 48 18 to 30 House Keeping Assistants (Medical) 40 18 to 30 Lab Assistant Gr.II 9

18 to 33 Radiographer 3 19 to 33

Candidates are advised to go through the recruitment advertisement to determine eligibility criteria such as education qualification.

Selection process

The candidate shall undergo a medical examination before the contract is entered into, for fitness to perform the work awarded to him/her. A teleconference interview will be conducted for the selection of candidates for Paramedical Staff.

Here are direct links to apply: