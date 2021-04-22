The University of Mysore has postponed the Karnataka State Eligibility Test (SET) 2021 for the second time in view of the coronavirus crisis. KSET 2021 for Assistant Professorship was scheduled to be conducted on April 25, after being deferred from April 11.

“The Date of Examination that was re-scheduled for 25-Apr-2021 is postponed further. The new date of the examination will be announced later,” read a notice on the KSET website kset.uni-mysore.ac.in.

KSET has been postponed again due to the new Covid-related restrictions imposed in the state. Prof H Rajasekhar, co-ordinating officer, has informed that the revised date will be announced later, The Indian Express reported.

The examination will be conducted in 41 subjects at 11 nodal centers spread across the state. KSET examination will comprise of 2 papers- Paper I will consist of 50 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks. Paper-II will consist of 100 objective type compulsory questions each carrying 2 marks which will be based on the subject the candidate has selected.

KSET exam is the qualifying examination for Assistant Professor posts at universities and colleges in Karnataka.