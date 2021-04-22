Coronavirus: Delhi records 24,638 new cases amid severe oxygen shortage
The Heathrow Airport in London refused to permit extra flights from India amid the surge in cases.
Delhi registered 24,638 new coronavirus on Wednesday, taking its overall count since the beginning of the pandemic in January 2020 to 9,30,179. The Capital’s toll rose by 249 to 12,887. The city’s positivity rate stood at 31.28%.
Earlier on Wednesday, the Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre for the acute shortage of oxygen in Delhi amid the surge in coronavirus cases. It directed the government to supply oxygen to hospitals “by whatever means it is required”.
The Heathrow Airport in London refused to permit extra flights from India. The United Kingdom had on Monday added India to its travel “red-list” amid concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus detected in the country.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.35 crore people and killed over 30.55 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8.22 crore people have recovered from the infection.
Live updates
10.04 am: Karnataka allows the cremation of coronavirus patients on land owned by families, The News Minute reports.
10 am: Karnataka Health Minister K Sudhakar says all hospitals in the state with more than 30 beds will have to reserve 80% of them for coronavirus patients, ANI reports.
“All hospital beds except those for dialysis patients, mother-child care and life-threatening diseases will be dedicated for Covid patients in Bengaluru,” he adds. “All nursing homes and hospitals with up to 30 beds should mandatorily treat non-Covid patients.”
9.53 am: More than 1,700 vaccine doses have been stolen from the Civil Hospital in Haryana’s Jind district, ANI reports.
9.49 am: India reports a record 3,14,835 new cases on Thursday, taking the total number of infections to 1,59,30,965 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. The country registers 2,104 deaths for the first time since the outbreak of the coronavirus, taking the toll to 1,84,657.
8.44 am: The Heathrow Airport in London refuses to permit extra flights from India, Reuters reports. The United Kingdom had on Monday added India to its travel “red-list” amid concerns about a new variant of the coronavirus detected in the country. The restriction will come into effect from April 23.
8.28 am: Congress leader and former Delhi minister AK Walia dies due to the infection at the city’s Apollo Hospital, ANI reports.
8.16 am: Communist Party of India (Marxist) Secretary General Sitaram Yechury’s son dies due to the coronavirus.
8.09 am: Here are the top updates from Wednesday:
- The Delhi High Court pulled up the Centre for the acute shortage of oxygen in Delhi amid the surge in coronavirus cases. The court added it was “shocked and dismayed” to see that the Centre did not seem to be to mindful of the “extremely urgent” need of medical oxygen in the country to treat patients. The court was hearing a petition filed by Max Hospitals seeking urgent help to tide over the oxygen shortage it was facing in six of its hospitals in the Capital.
- Maharashtra imposed new restrictions to contain the coronavirus, including limiting office attendance to 15% and and a capping the number of guests allowed at weddings at 25.
- Twenty-four coronavirus patients died in Maharashtra’s Nashik district after oxygen supply was affected due to a leakage in the main storage tank of a hospital.
- Covaxin showed an overall efficacy 78% against the coronavirus, according to an interim analysis of its third phase of clinical trials. This was slightly lower than the 81% efficacy reported its manufacturer Bharat Biotech in March.
- Meanwhile, the Serum Institute of Indi announced that its Covid-19 vaccine Covishield will be sold at Rs 400 a shot to state governments and Rs 600 to private hospitals.