The government-run Industrial Development Bank of India or IDBI Bank has invited online applications from eligible candidates for the post of Information Technology Experts. Interested candidates are required to send their application to “recruitment@idbi.co.in” mentioning the Name of the Post in the subject line. The last day to send applications is May 3.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill one vacancy of each post on a 3-year contract basis: Chief Data Officer, Head - Program Management & Information Technology (IT) Compliance, Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Channels), Deputy Chief Technology Officer (Digital), Chief Information Security Officer and Head – Digital Banking.

Eligibility criteria

Age limit:

Chief Information Security Officer and Head – Digital Banking: 45 years to 55 years

Rest: Maximum 45 years

Candidates shall refer to the recruitment advertisement for details on educational qualification, experience, skills required, job profile, etc.

Here’s IDBI Bank recruitment advertisement.

Selection procedure

The selection process will comprise of preliminary screening and shortlisting based on the eligibility criteria, candidate’s qualifications, suitability/ experience, etc. submitted with the applications. Suitable candidates will have document verification and a Personal Interview. The final selection of candidates is subject to qualification in PI, being sufficiently high in the merit list.

How to apply

Candidates are required to send their application to “recruitment@idbi.co.in” mentioning the Name of the Post in the subject line. Intimation will be sent to the candidate’s email ID/ Mobile Number specified in the application form. If candidates do not receive the email / SMS intimations at the email ID/ Mobile number specified by them, they may consider that their application has not been successfully registered.

Here’s direct link to application format.