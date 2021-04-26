Odisha Public Service Commission (OPSC) has begun the online application process for 92 vacancies of Assistant Soil Conservation Officer at Odisha Soil Conservation Service. The link for registration and payment of the application fee is available on the OPSC website opsc.gov.in till May 24. However, the deadline for submission of the registered online application form is May 31.

Eligibility criteria

Age: The minimum and maximum age limits are 21 and 32 respectively as of January 2021. Relaxations are applicable to reserved category candidates.

Educational Qualification: B.Sc in Agriculture/Horticulture/Agriculture Engineering/Forestry.

Examination fee

An examination fee of Rs 500 is applicable.

Selection procedure

OPSC will recruit candidates on the basis of marks obtained in the Competitive Recruitment Exam (written test and interview). The written test in the MCQ pattern shall comprise of two papers carrying a total 200 marks. Qualified candidates will head for the interview/viva voce worth 25 marks.

Candidates are advised to download the OPSC Assistant Soil Conservation Officer recruitment notification from the Commission’s portal and read the details carefully.

Here’s direct link apply for OPSC ASCO recruitment 2021.

Steps to apply for OPSC ASCO recruitment 2021: