Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has said students who will appear in the June 2021 CA Foundation exams and are yet to receive their Class 12 final exam admit cards can declare that they are appearing for the exam, while filling the application form, and send it to the institute later.

In a notice, ICAI said: “ The students who have not received their Admit Card/Roll No. of Senior Secondary Examinations may declare that they will be appearing for such examination and on normalization of prevailing situation they can send their admit card /Roll Number to the Institute at ICAI Bhawan, C-1, Sector-1 Noida 201301 or at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in by quoting their registration number.”

Here’s ICAI CA Foundation exam notice.

ICAI has commenced the online registration process for the CA Foundation exam for June 2021 session. Interested candidates can apply at the ICAI portal icaiexam.icai.org till May 4. Applications will be accepted with a late fee till May 7.

The ICAI CA Foundation June 2021 exam will be held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30 in all major cities of India.

ICAI acknowledged that candidates are facing problem while filling examination application form on account of getting their application/declaration attested from a CA Member/Gazetted officer/Head of the Educational Institute due to Covid-19 pandemic.

The Institute in this regard has stated that the students whose photographs and/or signature are not available in the systems be allowed to upload their Aadhar Card along with the Examination Application Form for June 2021 Foundation Examination and on normalization of situation of the ongoing pandemic, those students can send their concerned declaration duly signed by a member of the Institute / Gazetted Officer / Head of the Educational Institute to Institute at ICAI Bhawan, C-1, Sector-1 Noida 201301 or send to the registered mail ID.