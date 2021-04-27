Visvesvaraya Technological University (VTU) has postponed the examination due to rising COVID-19 cases in the state. The exam was scheduled to be conducted today, i.e., April 27, 2021. The new schedule will be intimated soon to the candidates on the official website vtu.ac.in.

“The examinations of Visvesvaraya Technological University to be conducted from 27th April 2021 and onwards are stands postponed and rescheduled dates will be intimated. The Principals of all Engineering Colleges are requested to take special care to inform the students, without fail,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Monday, i.e., April 26 announced a two-week lockdown in the state from April 27. The decision was taken in a Cabinet meeting after consulting the state’s expert committee after Karnataka reported 34,804 new cases of coronavirus on Sunday in the highest single-day rise since the outbreak of pandemic in January last year.

“The students demanded rescheduling of examinations since mid-April, owing to the recently concluded bus strike in the state and the growing number of COVID-19 infections,” reports Hindustan Times.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.