The Institute of Chartered Accountants of India (ICAI) has decided to postpone the Final and Intermediate CA examinations which are scheduled to be held in May amid the coronavirus crisis. According to the ICAI schedule, the final course exam commence on May 21 and the intermediate course exams will begin on May 22.

“In view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic and in the interest of welfare & well - being of students and to mitigate their hardships, it has been decided to postpone the Final and Intermediate Chartered Accountants Examinations which are scheduled to commence from 21st (Final) / 22nd (Intermediate) May, 2021 across the globe,” ICAI said in a notice posted on its website icai.org.

Here’s ICAI CA exam postponement notice.

Important Announcement regarding Postponement of the ICAI Chartered Accountants Examinations - Final & Intermediate Course which are scheduled to be held in May 2021 in view of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

The Institute said the situation of the pandemic will be reviewed (Covid-19 cases, MHA guidelines, Centre and State Government directions) and fresh dates will be intimated to students. “While doing so, a notice of at least 25 days will be given before the start of the examinations.”

Candidates registered to appear for the exam are advised to keep a check on the ICAI website for updates.