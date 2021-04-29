The Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board (UPPRPB) has notified the postponement of the recruitment process for the various posts of Sub-Inspector (Confidential), Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), and Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts). Interested and eligible candidates will now be able to apply for the vacancies on the official website uppbpb.gov.in from May 15.

As per the official notification, the last date to pay the application fee and submit the form is June 15. The application fee for the vacancies is Rs 400.

Earlier, the application process was scheduled to begin from May 1 to May 31.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 1,277 vacancies, out of which, 624 vacancies are for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk), 358 for Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts), and 295 for Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential).

Here’s the direct link to the released notification.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The applicant must have attained the age of 21 years and should not be more than 28 years of age as of July 1, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Clerk): A candidate applying for the position should have a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from a recognized university.

Assistant Sub-Inspector of Police (Accounts): A candidate applying for the position must have completed his/her Graduation in Accounts or Commerce.

Police Sub-Inspector (Confidential): A candidate should possess a Bachelor’s Degree in any stream from a recognized university.

Selection Procedure:

UPPRPB will recruit candidates on the basis of an online exam, physical efficiency test, medical test and document verification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the official notification here.