Bihar Public Service Commission (BPSC) has notified the extension of the 66th Combined Competitive Mains exam registration deadline. Eligible candidates can check the new schedule on the official website bpsc.bih.nic.in.

The online application process began from April 6, 2021, and will conclude on May 10, 2021. Earlier, the deadline was April 30. Also, Candidates are required to submit the documents from verification to the BPSC’s office on or before May 17, 2021, till 5.00 PM. Candidates should mention their Registration Number, Bar Code, and Application Number on the hard copy.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The BPSC 66th Combined Competitive Prelim examination was held on December 27, 2020, and a re-exam was held on February 14.

There is not alteration in the Mains examination dates. As per the earlier notice, the exam will be conducted on June 5, 2021.

Exam Pattern:

According to the official notification, the examination will consist of three papers — General Hindi, General Studies - Paper 1 and General Studies - Paper 2. The total marks will be 500. The General Hindi paper will consist of a total of 100 marks and the general studies paper 1 and 2 will carry 300 marks each.

The recruitment is being done to fill a total of 733 vacancies of Minority Welfare Officer, Deputy Superintendent of Police, District President, Prisoner, Prison and Correctional Services Inspectorate, Assistant Commissioner of State-Taxes, Electoral Officer, Planning Officer / District Planning Officer (Gazetted) Officer, Bihar Probation Service (Probation Officer), Additional District Transport Officer, Municipal Executive Officer, Food and Supply Inspector, Labour enforcement officer (Non-gazetted) Revenue Officer and Block Panchayat Raj Officer (Bihar Panchayat Service) under varipus department of Bihar.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.