The Ministry of Tribal Affairs has extended the deadline to submit online applications for the recruitment of teaching staff in the Eklavya Model Residential Schools (EMRS) from April 30 to May 31.

“Application date extended till 31st May, 2021 and uploading of Domicile certificate is not required at the time of application submission,” read a notice posted on the MTA website.

The vacancies include various posts of Principal, Vice Principal, PGTs and TGTs. Interested and eligible candidates can now apply on the official website tribal.nic.in.

According to the official notification, EMRS Teaching Staff Selection Exam (ETSSE) 2021 is scheduled to be conducted in the first week of June.

Here’s direct link to check ETSSE 2021 official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 3,479 vacancies, of which, 175 vacancies are for the post of Principal, 116 for Vice Principal, 1,244 for Post Graduate Teacher (PGT) and 1,944 for Trained Graduate Teacher (TGT).

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: Candidates applying to the posts of Principal, Vice Principal, PGTs and TGTs must not be more than the age of 50 years, 45 years, 40 years and 35 years, respectively, as on April 30, 2021.

Educational Qualification:

Principal: The candidates must hold a Master’s degree, and BEd or equivalent degree from a recognized University. Proficiency in teaching in Hindi and English medium. Holding analogous post, or have ten years of experience of teaching (Vice principal / PGT / TGT) in a recognized high school. More details in the notification.

Vice Principal: The candidates must hold a Master’s degree, and BEd or equivalent degree from a recognized University. The candidate should have two years’ experience of working on the post of PGT or lecturer at level 8 in Central/ State Govt./Autonomous organization of central / State Govt. More details in the notification.

PGT: The candidates should have completed two years integrated post graduate course from Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate. More details in the notification.

TGT: The candidates should have completed four years integrated degree course of Regional College of Education of NCERT in the concerned subject with at least 50 percent marks in aggregate.

Steps to apply for ETSSE 2021:

Visit the official website tribal.nic.in On the homepage, click on, “EMRS Teaching Staff Selection Exam (ETSSE)-2021 (Advertisement) / (Apply Online)” Click on, “EMRS Teaching Staff Selection Exam (ETSSE)-2021” Click on “APPLY FOR EMRS TEACHING STAFF SELECTION EXAM 2021” Register and proceed with the application Download and take a printout of the application form for future reference

Here’s direct link to apply for the ETSSE 2021.