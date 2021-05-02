The University of Delhi has postponed undergraduate and postgraduate final-year exams scheduled to begin in May amid surging Covid-19 cases across the country.

Senior DU officials confirmed that the examination will now take place from June 1, the notification for which will be issued soon, reported The Hindu. The news was shared on the official Twitter handle of the University.

“Yesterday, we had a meeting with all the deans and heads of department. The Vice-Chancellor chaired that meeting and it was decided we’d postpone the exams by two weeks,” DS Rawat, Dean of Examination, DU, told Careers360.

DU defers final-term exams https://t.co/u0V98cZhL4 — University of Delhi (@UnivofDelhi) May 2, 2021

The final year exams will likely be held in online mode and a decision on other courses is expected in the coming days.

An official circularreleased on the DU website du.ac.in, “The University has been receiving request related to examination of terminal semester/final year students scheduled for May-June 2021. The University would take a stock of the situation and would come out with its decision at the earliest for the conduct of May-June 2021 examination in compliance of UGC guidelines and advisory issued by the Ministry of Education and Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA).”

Several students’ and teachers’ associations had earlier urged the administration to defer the exams.