Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has released the provisional list of shortlisted candidates for counselling cum document verification on the basis of percentile score acquired by them in the Computer Based Test (CBT) 2020 for recruitment to various posts — SI, Asst Compiler, Depot Assistant, Class-IV, and others on its official website. Candidates can download the provisional merit list from the website jkssb.nic.in.

The examination was conducted to fill a total of 1997 vacancies for various posts including — SI, Asst Compiler, Depot Assistant, Class-IV, and others. The exam was conducted in multiple batches from March 29 to April 5 at 10 examination venues in Jammu and Srinagar/Budgam. JKSSB announced the result of the exam on April 23.

Here’s JKSSB provisional select list.

The candidates figuring in the provisional shortlist shall have to appear before the Counselling Cum Document Verification Committee, on the dates which shall be notified, separately, by the JKSSB, with the following documents in original:-

• Copy of Online Application form.

• D.O.B Certificate.

• Reserved Category certificate, if applicable.

• Domicile Certificate.

• Other documents as per the advertisement.

• Bonafide certificate on the format prescribed by the Board duly issued by the Controller /Registrar of the concerned University in respect of candidates, who have obtained degrees from the Universities/ Colleges outside the State of J&K, other than Central Universities.