Bihar Technical Service Commission (BTSC) has invited applications for recruitment to the posts of Specialist Medical Officer and General Medical Officer. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies on the websites pariksha.nic.in and btsc.bih.nic.in till May 24.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 6338 vacancies, of which, 3796 are for the posts of Special Medical Officer and 2632 for General Medical Officer, reports Hindustan Times.

As per the official notification, the applications are scheduled to begin from May 4 and the last date to apply for the vacancies is May 24.

Eligibility Criteria:

Age Limit: The male and female candidates from general category must not be more than the age of 37 years and 40 years, respectively. The upper age limit for SC/ST and BC/OBC category candidates is 42 years and 40 years as on August 1, 2020.

Educational Qualification:

General Medical Officer: The candidates must hold an MBBS degree or equivalent from MCI.

Special Medical Officer: MBBS and Postgraduation in concerned specialty or Equivalent Degree/Diploma/DNB. The candidate should have internship experience of 12 months in Nation Medical Council or in Govt Hospital, reports JAGRAN Josh.

Application Fee:

The candidates from General/BC/EWS category are required to pay the application fee of Rs 200. The fee for candidates from SC/ST/OBC (residents of Bihar) is Rs 50. For Female of reserved and unreserved categories (residents of Bihar) the application fee is Rs 50. Non-residents of Bihar (Male/Female) should pay the application fee of Rs 200.

Here’s the direct link to the General Medical Officer notification.

Here’s the direct link to the Special Medical Officer notification.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.