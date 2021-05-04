The Institute of Chartered Accountants (ICAI) will close the online registration window today for the CA Foundation exam for June 2021 session. Interested candidates can apply at the ICAI portal icaiexam.icai.org. Applications will be accepted with a late fee till May 7.

The ICAI CA Foundation June 2021 exam will be held on June 24, 26, 28 and 30 in all major cities of India. The foundation papers will be held in two shifts. Papers 1 and 2 will be held from 2.00 PM to 5.00 PM while Paper 3 and 4 will be held from 2.00 PM to 4.00 PM.

“Candidates for Foundation exam will be allowed to opt for English /Hindi medium for answering papers. Detailed information will be found in guidance notes hosted at icaiexam.icai.org,” ICAI said in its exam notification.

An application fee of Rs 1,500 for Indian citizens is to be paid at the time of registration. A late fee of Rs 600 will be charged post-May 4.

Here’s ICAI CA Foundation exam June session notification.

Steps to apply for ICAI CA Foundation exam June session:

Visit ICAI portalicaiexam.icai.org Login or register using required details Fill application form, pay fees Submit application and download a copy.

Candidates allowed to appear without Class 12 admit card

ICAI has said students who will appear in the June 2021 CA Foundation exams and are yet to receive their Class 12 final exam admit cards can declare that they are appearing for the exam, while filling the application form, and send it to the institute later.

In a notice, ICAI said: “The students who have not received their Admit Card/Roll No. of Senior Secondary Examinations may declare that they will be appearing for such examination and on normalization of prevailing situation they can send their admit card /Roll Number to the Institute at ICAI Bhawan, C-1, Sector-1 Noida 201301 or at foundation_examhelpline@icai.in by quoting their registration number.”