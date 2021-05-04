Andhra Pradesh Public Service Commission (APPSC) has declared the result of recruitment test for the post of Junior Engineer (Civil). Candidates who have appeared for the examination held on April 25, 2021, can check their results on the official website appsc.gov.in.

A total of 815 candidates have been shortlisted to appear for the Written (Mains) Examination. The dates for written examination will be intimated keeping in view of Covid-19 situation, read the notification.

As per a report by JAGRAN Josh, the JE recruitment exam was held at eight exam centres and 4234 candidates were allotted their centres. The recruitment drive aims to fill 63 vacancies of Junior Engineer (Civil) under the Department of Rural Works, Govt. of Arunachal Pradesh.

Steps to download the result:

Visit the official website appsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Results” tab Click on ‘RECRUITMENT TEST RESULT NOTIFICATION OF JUNIOR ENGINEER (CIVIL) UNDER RWD.’ The result will appear in PDF format Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the JE (Civil) result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.