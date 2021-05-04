The Karnataka government has postponed the Second-Year Pre-University (PUC II) exam amid rising seriousness of COVID-19 pandemic, as per media reports. The announcement was made by the Karnataka School Education Minister S Suresh Kumar in the wake of COVID-19 crisis.

The theory examinations for PUC II scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to June 6 have been postponed and the new dates shall be announced soon. The Class 11 final exams, however, stand cancelled, reports India Today.

As per a Time of India report, Karnataka reported 44,438 fresh Covid cases in the past 24 hours on Monday. Bengaluru accounted for 22,112 of the new cases. Of the state’s 4.4 lakh total active cases, 2.9 lakh cases are from Bengaluru.

The students should continue with their preparations without getting disheartened, appealed the state Education Minister.

Earlier, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education S Suresh Kumar announced the postponement of Karnataka II PUC practical exams.

As per a report by Zee News, the schools will conduct bridge courses during the commencement of the new academic year or session. The aim of conducting bridge courses will be to help students build their basics, the minister said.

