Board of Secondary Education, Assam (SEBA) has notified the Class 10, 12 board exam postponement on its official website sebaonline.org amid worsening COVID-19 crisis. The examinations were scheduled to be conducted from May 11.

“In view of the prevailing situation of Covid-19 in the State of Assam, it has been decided to postpone the HSLC/AHM Examination 2021, scheduled to be held from 11th May 2021. The revised schedule of the said examination shall be announced shortly after consultation with the Health Department, Govt. of Assam,” read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

As per a report by India Today, approximately 4 lakh students are expected to appear for the Assam Board Exam this year. The exam postponement was expected to ensure the safety of teachers and students and stop the further transmission.

Times of India reports that Assam is expected to face a rise in Covid cases with a positivity rate between 8 and 10 percent. Out of 55,939 tested patients, 4,489 tests came positive for Covid-19 on Monday indicating towards the seriousness of the second wave.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.