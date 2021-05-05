The National Testing Agency (NTA) has decided to postpone the National Council for Hotel Management Joint Entrance Examination or NCHM JEE 2021 scheduled for June 12 amid the coronavirus crisis. The Agency has also extended the deadline for registration from May 10 to May 31.

“Representations are being received from candidates seeking an extension of the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam, on account of difficulties being experienced by them due to COVID 2019 and the disruptions caused by it. With a view to remove hardship caused to candidates and to ensure larger participation of candidates, it has been decided to postpone the NCHM JEE- 2021 exam scheduled on 12 June 2021 and also extend the last date for submission of online application forms for the exam,” NTA said in an official notice posted on its website.

Here’s NTA NCHM JEE 2021 postponement notice.

The revised date of the NCHM JEE 2021 exam will be announced in due course. Candidates are advised to keep visiting the official websites of NTA nta.ac.in and nchmjee.nta.nic.in for the latest updates.

NCHM JEE 2021 application

The computer-based entrance exam will be held for admission to the B.Sc. (Hospitality & Hotel Administration) course at the Institutes of Hotel Management (IHM) affiliated with the National Council for Hotel Management and Catering Technology (NCHM&CT) for the academic year 2021-22. Interested candidates can apply for NCHM JEE 2021 till May 31 (5.00 PM) at the NTA website nchmjee.nta.nic.in.

The exam fee of Rs 1000 is also required to be paid online.

The three-hour entrance exam will comprise 200 multiple-choice questions each carrying four marks.

Here’s direct link to NCHM JEE 2021 Information Bulletin.

Eligibility criteria

Educational qualification: A candidate should have passed the 10+2 system of Senior Secondary Examination or Class 12 board exam or its equivalent with English as one of the subjects, from a recognized Educational Board.

Age: For candidates from General, General (EWS) and OBC categories, the upper age limit is 25 years as of July 1, 2021.

Steps to apply for NTA NCHM JEE 2021:

Visit NTA NCHM website nchmjee.nta.nic.in Register using your email ID and mobile no. and note down system generated Application Number Complete the Online Application Form Upload scanned copies of required documents and submit Pay the application fee Download Confirmation Page of the application form and take a printout.

Here’s direct link to apply for NCHM JEE 2021.