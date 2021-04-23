Coronavirus: Canada suspends flights from India for 30 days as cases surge
Canada banned flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days as coronavirus cases rise in the region. The move will go into effect from 9 am Friday.
Meanwhile, at least 13 coronavirus patients died after a fire broke out at a Covid Center in Maharashtra’s Palghar district.
Globally, the coronavirus has infected more than 14.43 crore people and killed over 30.68 lakh since the pandemic broke out in December 2019, according to Johns Hopkins University. More than 8.28 crore people have recovered from the infection.
The national helpline number is 011-23978046, and the toll-free number is 1075.
Here are the helpline numbers for states and the Union Territories.
8 am: Music composer Shravan Kumar Rathod died on Thursday evening due to coronavirus, ANI reports. The 66-year-old had recently tested positive for the novel coronavirus and was hospitalised in a critical condition. Rathod was a part of the popular composer duo Nadeem-Shravan.
7.50 am: The Jharkhand government has also promised to provide free coronavirus vaccines to all above 18 years, ANI reports.
7.45 am: The Punjab and Himachal Pradesh governments announce that they would provide free vaccines for all above 18 from May 1, The Indian Express reports.
7.40 am: The oxygen shortage continues to worsen as two hospitals in Gautam Buddh Nagar in Uttar Pradesh complain of a crunch, PTI reports. The two private hospitals – Kailash Hospital in Sector 27 and Prakash Hospital in Sector 31 – have around 600 Covid patients between them. They said that their resources were already overstretched and that they had only some hours of oxygen supply.
“In such hospitals, no new admissions are being taken,” Chief Medical Officer Deepak Ohri says. “They will resume once oxygen supply is normalised.”
7.35 am: The All India Institute of Medical Sciences in Delhi discontinues the testing of asymptomatic health care workers due to shortage of staff, ANI reports. Only those who show symptoms will now be tested and isolated if needed.
7.30 am: At least 13 coronavirus patients die after a fire breaks out at a Covid Center in Maharashtra’s Palghar district, ANI reports.
The fire broke out in the ICU of the hospital in Vasai around 3 am. Sixteen patients were undergoing treatment at the hospital. District Disaster Control Cell chief Vivekanand Kadam says an explosion in the AC unit of the ICU may have caused the fire, according to PTI.
7.20 am: Canada bans all flights from India and Pakistan for 30 days as coronavirus cases rise in the region, AP reports. The move will go into effect from 9 am Friday.
Here are the top updates from Thursday
- India on Thursday set a grave new milestone by recording 3.14 lakh new Covid-19 cases – the world’s highest single-day rise in infections since the virus first surfaced in China last year. The country now has 1,59,30,965 total cases. For the first time, 2,104 deaths were recorded and the toll rose to 1,84,657. The second wave of the pandemic is rapidly worsening with the country reporting over 2 lakh cases everyday since April 15.
- The Bombay High Court asked the Union government to reconsider its stand that door-to-door vaccination was not feasible, saying it should think about the plight of the elderly and disabled. A division bench of Chief Justice Dipankar Datta and Justice GS Kulkarni said the government cannot just “leave old people to die”.
- No restrictions should be imposed on the movement of oxygen between states, the Centre said.
- The Delhi High Court directed the central government to ensure that oxygen supplies and its transportation remained undisrupted.
- Modi asked state governments to “come down heavily” on those who are hoarding oxygen used to treat coronavirus patients as several states faced shortages.
- The Supreme Court sought a “national plan” from the Centre after taking cognisance of matters related to supply of oxygen, essential drugs, method and manner of vaccination and the power of state governments to impose lockdown.
- The SC also told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta that the cases related to the management of pandemic before the High Courts should be withdrawn as it will create confusion. But the Supreme Court Bar Association moved the SC against this order to transfer High Court cases on Covid crisis.
- The Election Commission banned roadshows and restricted public meetings to 500 in West Bengal amid rising Covid cases. The poll panel’s announcement came hours after the Calcutta High Court expressed disappointment at the way elections had been conducted so far. Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee has cancelled all her pre-scheduled rallies and Prime Minister Narendra Modi scrapped his visit to the state on Friday.
- Delhi on Thursday registered 26,169 new coronavirus cases and 306 deaths. This is the highest number of fatalities the Capital has seen in a day since the beginning of the pandemic in January last year. With this, the city’s tally of infections rose to 9,56,348 and the toll went up to 13,193.
- Maharashtra, on the other hand, recorded 67,103 new cases today, pushing the state’s tally to 40,94,840. The toll rose by 568 to 62,479.
- The Centre said all Indian adults can register to get their coronavirus vaccine on the government’s Co-WIN portal or the Aarogya Setu app from April 28.