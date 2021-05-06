Today, May 6, is the last day to apply online for Female Engineering Executive Trainee vacancies at the National Thermal Power Corporation (NTPC) Limited. The recruitment of Executive Trainee will be done through GATE 2021 score. Interested candidates can apply for the posts at ntpccareers.net.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 50 vacancies, of which, 22 posts are for Electrical, 14 for Mechanical and 14 for Electronics and Instrumentation.

Candidates are exempted from paying any application fee.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates should have attained the age of 27 years as on May 6, 2021.

Educational Qualification: The applicants should have a full-time Bachelor’s degree in Engineering or Technology/ AMIE with not less than 65% marks. Final year/ semester students are also eligible to apply, subject to obtaining at least 65% marks in engineering degree (55% for SC/ ST/ PwBD candidates).

Here’s direct link to NTPC female EET official notification.

Steps to apply for NTPC EET vacancies:

Visit the official website ntpccareers.net Click on “Click here to apply” under “Special Recruitment of Female Engineering Executive Trainees-2021 through GATE 2021” Fill in the registration form Upload the required documents and submit Print the application form for future referance.

Here’s the direct link to apply for EET vacancies.

Selection Process

According to the official notification, the applicants must have appeared for GATE 2021. Candidates shall be shortlisted for document verification based on GATE 2021 performance, from among the candidates who apply against this advertisement in NTPC.