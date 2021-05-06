National Board of Examinations (NBE) will today close the registrations for Foreign Medical Graduate Examination (FMGE 2021). Candidates can register themselves on the official website nbe.edu.in till 11.55 PM.

The registration process began on April 16. As per the official notification, “The Board will open the application correction window from May 9 to 11. The admit card shall be released on June 11 and the examination is scheduled to be held on June 18.”

Here’s the direct link to the notification.

Steps to register for FMGE June 2021:

Visit the official website nbe.edu.in On the homepage, click on “FMGE June 2021” Click on New Registration and fill in the details Upload required documents and pay the application fee Take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to register for FMGE June 2021.

The applicants should possess a primary medical qualification, which is confirmed by the Indian Embassy concerned, to be a recognized qualification for enrolment as medical practitioner in the country in which the institution awarding the said qualification is situated, read the notice.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here or read the notification here.