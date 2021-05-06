Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has postponed its recruitment exams that were scheduled in May. Exams have been postponed for various posts that were scheduled to be conducted between May 12 and May 27.

“In view of administrative exigencies, the online examinations of postcodes 37/20, 6/20, 3/20, 7/20, and 40/20 scheduled w.e.f. 12.05.2021 to 27.05.2021, are hereby deferred till further order,” DSSSB said in a notice posted on its website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

Here’s DSSSB postponement notice.

DSSSB had scheduled six exams between May 12 and 27: Junior Clerk in Delhi Transport Corporation, Assistant grade 1 in Delhi State Civil Supplies Corporation, Stenographer (English) in Delhi Transport Corporation, Assistant Engineer (Civil) in Delhi Jal Board, Stenographer (Hindi) in Delhi Transport Corporation and Ahlmad in Labour Department on these dates.

The Board will issue a revised schedule at a later date. Candidates are advised to keep checking the official website for updates.

Here’s DSSSB exam schedule.