The Delhi Subordinate Services Selection Board (DSSSB) has announced the postponement of the recruitment examination for the post of Jr Clerk of Delhi Transport Corporation on its website. Registered candidates can check the details on the official website dsssb.delhi.gov.in.

The examination was scheduled to be conducted from May 3 to 12, 2021.

In view of administrative exigencies the online examination of post code 13/20 for the post of Jr. Clerk of Delhi Transport Corporation scheduled w.e.f. 03.05.2021 to 12.05.2021 is hereby deferred till further order.”

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 254 posts of Junior Clerk in Delhi Transport Corporation. The written examination was scheduled to be held in the month of May followed by the typing test.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.