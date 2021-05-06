Indian Railways has announced the cancellation of various trains from May 9 till further notice amid COVID-19 spike across the nation. Among the trains which are suspended include Shatabdi Express, Rajdhani express, and Duranto Express, reports Time of India.

The Railways decided to cancel the special trains due to low occupancy and surge in COVID-19 cases. Kalka Express, Amritsar Express, Dehradun Express, Chandigarh express, Kathgodam Express have also been suspended by the Railways from May 29, as per a report by Zee News.

Meanwhile, Uttar Pradesh has observed 26,780 active cases and 353 deaths in a day, ANI reports. With this, the state’s total cases rise to 14,25,916, while as many as 14,501 people have died so far. Also, Madhya Pradesh on Thursday announced a lockdown till May 15 to break the chain of transmission of coronavirus cases.

#COVID19 | Uttar Pradesh records 26,780 new cases and 353 fatalities in the last 24 hours, as per State Health Department



Total cases: 14,25,916

Death toll: 14,501

Total cases: 14,25,916

Death toll: 14,501

Active cases: 2,59,844

Overall, India on Thursday registered 4,12,262 new coronavirus cases, taking the tally in the country to 2,10,77,410 since the pandemic broke out in January 2020. This is the highest rise in daily cases and the second instance after May 1, when the count rose by more than 4 lakh. The toll climbed by 3,980 deaths – also a record high for India – to 23,01,68.