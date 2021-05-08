Indian Coast Guard has announced the Navik and Yantrik recruiment exam result on its official website. Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check their results at joinindiancoastguard.gov.in.

The candidates who have been declared qualified in the Stage-I examination are eligible to appear for the Stage-II exams.

The selection of recruits will be based on an all-India order of merit on their performance in Stage-I, II, III and IV and the number of vacancies available for the post. Clearing of Stage-I, II, III, IV and satisfactory performance in training is compulsory for recruitment in ICG.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 358 vacancies, out of which, 260 vacancies are for Navik (General Duty), 50 for Navik (Domestic Branch), 31 for Yantrik (Mechanical) , 10 for Yantrik (Electronics), and 7 for Yantrik (Electrical).

Steps to check the results:

Visit the official website joinindiancoastguard.cdac.in On the homepage, click on “ICG RESULT FOR CGEPT 02/2021 BATCH IS DECLARED” Key in your login credentials and submit The result will be displayed on the screen Download and take a printout for future reference

Here’s the direct link to download the result.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.