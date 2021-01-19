Today is the last day to apply online for the recruitment of Navik (General Duty), Navik (Domestic Branch) and Yantrik in the Indian Coast Guard. Interested candidates can apply online at the ICG website joinindiancoastguard.gov.in until 6.00 PM.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill 358 vacancies, out of which, 260 vacancies are for Navik (General Duty), 50 for Navik (Domestic Branch), 31 for Yantrik (Mechanical) , 10 for Yantrik (Electronics), and 7 for Yantrik (Electrical).

Here is the Indian Coast Guard recruitment notice.

Educational Qualification

Navik (General Duty): A candidate should have passed 10+2 with Maths and Physics from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Navik (Domestic Branch): A candidate should have passed Class 10th from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE).

Yantrik: A candidate should have passed class 10th from an education board recognized by the Council of Boards for School Education (COBSE) and Diploma in Electrical/ Mechanical / Electronics/ Telecommunication (Radio/Power) Engineering approved by All India Council of Technical Education (AICTE).

Age

The upper age limit is 22 years with a relaxation of 5 years for SC/ST and 3 years for OBC (non-creamy) candidates.

Recruitment process

The selection of recruits is based on an all-India order of merit on their performance in Stage-I, II, III and IV and the number of vacancies available for the post. Clearing of Stage-I, II, III, IV and satisfactory performance in training is compulsory for recruitment in ICG.