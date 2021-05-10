Today, May 10, is the last day to register online for recruitment to the post of Clerk at the Subordinate Services Selection Board Punjab (PSSSB) website. Interested and eligible candidates can apply for the vacancies at sssb.punjab.gov.in till 5.00 PM. The last date to pay the application fee is May 13.

The recruitment drive is being conducted to fill a total of 160 vacancies.

Eligibility Criteria

Age Limit: The candidates must have attained the age of 18 years and must not be more than the age of 37 years.

Educational Qualification: The candidate should be a Law Graduate from a recognized university or institution.

Selection procedure

PSSSB will conduct a competitive test for the initial selection of candidates, followed by a Punjabi and English typing test.

Here’s direct link to PSSSB Clerk official notification.

Steps to apply for PSSSB Clerk recruitment 2021:

Visit the official website sssb.punjab.gov.in Go to ‘Online Application’ section and select the Clerk post Click on ‘New Registration’ and fill the form Upload documents, pay fees and submit Download application form and take printout.

Here’s the direct link to apply for PSSSB Clerk recruitment 2021.