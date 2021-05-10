Jammu and Kashmir Services Selection Board (JKSSB) has notified the postponement of the OMR/CBT Examinations for various posts scheduled to be conducted from May 24 to May 31, 2021, amid spike in COVID-19 cases.

The decision was made amid spike in COVID-19 cases and lockdown restriction imposed across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir.

“Due to surge in COVID-19 cases across the Union Territory of Jammu & Kashmir and rapidly changing circumstances, lockdown restrictions including social distancing norms and health considerations, the J&K Services Selection Board has reached to the conclusion that it would not be feasible to conduct the aforesaid examinations on the scheduled/ notified dates in view of the prevailing situation,” read the official notification.

Here’s the direct link to the official notification.

Meanwhile, JKSSB has also released the provisional allocation list of shortlisted candidates for the post of Accounts Assistant (Panchayat) in the Department of Rural Development and Panchayati Raj.

Any candidate wishing to file objections/ representation against the allocation of cadres can do so through online mode on the mail ID (ssbjk.paa@gmail.com) within 05 days from the date of publication of the allotment, read the notification.

Here’s the direct link to check the Provisional Allocation of Districts/Cadres.

