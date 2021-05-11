Acharya Nanda Dev college, Delhi University, has invited online applications from eligible candidates for appointment to the post of Assistant Professor on a permanent basis in different courses. In total, 41 posts are on offer. Interested candidates can apply at the official website colrec.du.ac.in.

The recruitment advertisement for these vacancies has been published in 8-14 May issue of Employment news. The advertisement is dated May 8 and the last date to apply for the posts is four weeks from the date of publication i.e. June 5.

Assistant Professors will be hired in the departments of Biomedical Science, Botany, Chemistry, Commerce, Computer Science, Electronics, Mathematics, Physics and Zoology.

An application fee of Rs 500 is applicable.

National Eligibility Test (NET) shall be the minimum eligibility for the appointment of Assistant Professor. For more details on the eligibility criteria, candidates can refer to the official notification available at andcollege.du.ac.in.

Here’s DU Assistant Professor recruitment notification.

Steps to apply for DU Asst Professor recruitment: