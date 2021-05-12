Uttarakhand Public Service Commission (UKPSC) has activated the objection window to challenge the provisional answer key of the Mains examination for the post of Personal Assistant (High Court Staff). Candidates who have appeared for the examination can check the answer key and raise objections, if any, on the official website ukpsc.gov.in. The answer key was released on May 11.

Candidates can raise objections against the released answer key, if any, till May 18 by paying a fee of Rs 50 per question. The Mains examination was conducted on April 10, 2021, in Haridwar.

Here’s the direct link to check and download the answer key.

Steps to raise objections:

Visit the official website ukpsc.gov.in On the homepage, click on “Online Answer Key Objection” under Personal Assistant (High Court Staff) Mains 2019 answer key Click on “Click here for Online Answer Key Objection For Personal Assistant(High Court Staff) (Mains) Exam-2019” Key in your login credentials and submit Raise objections, if any, and pay the applicable fee

Here’s the direct link to raise objections against Personal Assistant (High Court Staff) Mains 2019 answer key.

The recruitment drive aims to fill a total of 13 Personal Assistant vacancies. The online application process began on December 3, 2019, and concluded on December 23, 2019.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.