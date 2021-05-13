Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) has decided to postpone the Civil Service (Preliminary) Examination, 2021 amid the coronavirus crisis. The UPSC CSE Prelim 2021 was scheduled to be held on June 27. As per the UPSC notice, the exam will now be held on October 10, 2021.

“Due to the prevailing conditions caused by the Novel Corona Virus (COVID-19), the Union Public Service Commission has deferred the Civil Services (Preliminary) Examination, 2021, which was scheduled to be held on 27th June, 2021. Now, this Examination will be held on 10th October, 2021,” read the UPSC notice posted on its official website upsc.gov.in.

Here’s UPSC Civil Services Prelim 2021 postponement notice.

The Civil Services Exam, 2021 will be conducted to fill 712 vacancies at various Central Government departments through all-India Services such as Indian Administrative Service (IAS), Indian Foreign Service (IFS), Indian Police Service (IPS), etc.

The preliminary examination will consist of two objective-type papers (MCQ) and carry a maximum of 400 marks. Only those candidates who would be declared qualified in the Preliminary Examination by UPSC will be eligible for admission to the Main Examination.