The SRM Institute of Science and Technology (SRMIST) will soon be closing the registration process for the SRM Joint Engineering Entrance Exam (JEEE) 2021 Phase-I. Candidates applying for the examination can register on the official website srmist.edu.in till May 15.

The registration deadline for Phase-II examination is July 20.

As per the details available on the official website, the JEEE will be held in two phases. Phase-I is scheduled to be conducted on May 23 and 24 and Phase-II on July 25 and 26.

The examination is being conducted for admissions to B.Tech programmes offered in SRM IST Chennai (Kattankulathur, Vadapalani, Ramapuram and NCR), SRM University - Sonepat, Haryana and SRM University, AP - Andhra Pradesh.

The candidates are required to pay the application fee of Rs 1100.

The university offers Semester Abroad Programme (SAP), Undergraduate Research Opportunities Programme (UROP) along with various undergraduate (UG) and postgraduate (PG) programmes, reports Indian Express.

Steps to register for SRMJEEE 2021:

Visit the official website srmist.edu.in On the homepage, click on “SRMJEE 2021 (Phase-I and II) - B.Tech - Apply Now Key in your login credentials and register Login and fill up the application form Upload the required documents, pay the application fee and submit Take a printout of the application for future reference

Here’s the direct link to apply.

For more details, candidates are advised to visit the official website here.