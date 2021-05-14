The Savitribai Phule Pune University (SPPU) has declared the results of several undergraduate and postgraduate semester exams. Students who appeared for the semester exams in October 2020 can check their results on the university website unipune.ac.in.

To check the SPPU exam result, students can login with seat numbers and mother’s names at the website.

SPPU has released the results of the following programmes – Bachelor in Education, Diploma in Labour Law and Labour Welfare, Diploma Course in Cyber Laws, Diploma in Taxation Law, Certificate Course in Forensic and Medical Jurisprudence and other final year and semester exams held in October 2020.

Here’s direct link to SPPU Exam Results 2021.

Steps to check Pune University result:

Visit university website unipune.ac.in Click on the result link for relevant course Login with seat numbers and mother’s name Submit to check exam results

The SPPU exam scorecard contains the details of the students and the marks they have scored. The university has been releasing the exam results from May 3.